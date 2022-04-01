British Air Force conducts NATO air policing mission at Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase in Romania

In a bid to reinforce European Security, British Air Force conducts a NATO air policing mission at Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase in Romania. Four Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon fighters landed at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Southeast Romania on March 30 to support NATO's enhanced Air Policing in the South, said NATO's allied air command.

"The deployment is a pre-planned UK operation which seeks to reinforce our commitment to European security, highlighting that NATO remains ready to counter any threat within the region," it added. On the arrival of the Typhoons, Wing Commander Dutch Holland, Officer Commanding 140 EAW, was present to watch the aircraft arrive and welcomed the pilots alongside Romanian Air Force Colonel Eduart Dodu, Commander of Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base.

"140 EAW forms a key part of the UK's contribution to NATO enhanced Air Policing within the Black Sea region which will involve us operating closely without NATO partners throughout the deployment," Wing Commander Holland said. "The deployment is a pre-planned UK operation which seeks to reinforce our commitment to European security, highlighting that NATO remains ready to counter any threat within the region," he added. The present deployment is the fourth time that the RAF has deployed to Romania to undertake NATO enhanced Air Policing.

Personnel from across the RAF and British Army have been deployed in Romania since early March as part of 140 EAW in preparation for the Typhoons' arrival. This deployment also offers them an opportunity to represent the RAF in support of key Romanian public engagement events. "It's a privilege to command a team of skilled RAF and British Army personnel who enable us to fulfill our purpose and effectively co-operate with our NATO Allies," said Wing Commander Holland.

Previous deployments were in 2017, 2018, and 2021. The mission was instated in 2014 as NATO's response to Russia's annexation of Crimea. At this time of the "worst military aggression in Europe" for decades, the Alliance and all Allies are continuing efforts to bolster their military posture along the eastern flank shielding the region from potential aggression, said the official statement by NATO's Allied Air Command. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)