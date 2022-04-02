Left Menu

US to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance worth USD 300 mln

The United States will provide Ukraine with additional military assistance worth USD 300 million, the Department of Defense [DoD] said.

Washington [US], April 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States will provide Ukraine with additional military assistance worth USD 300 million, the Department of Defense [DoD] said.

"Through USAI [Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative], DoD will provide up to USD 300 million in security assistance to bolster Ukraine's capacity to defend itself. This decision underscores the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia's war of choice," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said. (ANI/Sputnik)

