6 people missing following mudflow in China's Yunnan province

At least six people went missing on Saturday following a mudflow in southwest China's Yunnan province. The accident took place near a highway maintenance station around 1 am in Drung-Nu Autonomous County of Gongshan, reported Xinhua.

It was caused due to continuous rain in the area, burying two auto repair sites and one scrap metal recycling facility, said a statement from the information office of the county government. Search and rescue operations are on, and nearby residents have been evacuated to safety. (ANI)

