Left Menu

Zelenskyy refuses to discuss 'attack' on fuel depot in Russia's Belgorod

Responding to Russian accusations that Ukraine mounted a helicopter attack on a fuel depot inside Russian territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said 'I do not discuss any of my orders.'

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 02-04-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 10:20 IST
Zelenskyy refuses to discuss 'attack' on fuel depot in Russia's Belgorod
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Responding to Russian accusations that Ukraine mounted a helicopter attack on a fuel depot inside Russian territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said 'I do not discuss any of my orders.' "I'm sorry I do not discuss any of my orders as commander in chief, the leader of this state. There are things which I only share with military armed forces of Ukraine and when they talk with me," Zelenskyy said, when asked if he had ordered such an attack.

"You need to understand that on that territory that you mentioned they were placing their shooting systems and were firing missiles themselves," he added. A fire broke out at a fuel depot in Belgorod on Friday, a Russian city near the Ukrainian border.

Russia accused Ukraine of the attack and said that it was caused by an airstrike from Ukrainian helicopters. The Russian Ministry of Defense on Friday stated that two Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters carried out an attack on a fuel storage facility in southern Russia.

UK Defence Ministry said in the latest intelligence update that oil tanks at a depot in the Russian city of Belgorod mean probable loss of fuel and ammunition supplies to the Russian forces. The update further suggested that the Friday strike at the depot will likely add more strain to Russia's already stretched logistic chains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India
4
40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022