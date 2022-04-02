Left Menu

35 foreigners injured in car crash in SE Iran

At least 35 foreign nationals were injured in a car crash on the Khash-Saravan road in Iran's southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province on Saturday, official IRNA news agency reported.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 02-04-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 21:34 IST
35 foreigners injured in car crash in SE Iran
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Tehran [Iran], April 2 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 35 foreign nationals were injured in a car crash on the Khash-Saravan road in Iran's southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province on Saturday, official IRNA news agency reported. "Unfortunately, 35 people were injured when two Toyota vehicles carrying illegal foreign nationals collided," Fariborz Rashedi, a medical official at Zahedan University of Medical Sciences, was quoted as saying.

The injured were transported to Imam Khomeini Hospital in Khash city by seven ambulances, Rashedi said without providing details of nationalities. The province, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, occasionally sees illegal immigrants entering the Iranian territory with the help of human traffickers.

According to IRNA, the vehicles carrying smuggled fuel and illegal foreign nationals, with license plates usually removed or marred, often drive recklessly fast and overturn or collide with other vehicles. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition programme

Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition progra...

 India
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022