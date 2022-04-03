Pakistan Army denies role in rejection of no-confidence motion, dissolution of National Assembly

The Pakistan Army has denied its role in the events that led to the dissolution of the country's National Assembly today and the rejection of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. "Absolutely not," Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said when asked if the military had a role to play in the events that led to the dissolution of the National Assembly.

The DG ISPR's comments on the ongoing political situation came shortly after President Arif Alvi approved the dissolution of the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In his televised address to the nation, Imran Khan sought to take the Opposition by surprise by stating that he has advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly on a day when he was slated to face the no-confidence motion.

"I have written to the President to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people of Pakistan to prepare for elections," PM Khan said in his address to the nation. Imran Khan further congratulated every Pakistani on the Speaker's decision and said, "The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. The nation should decide who should govern them... not the corrupt people who conspire with foreign powers... Prepare for elections. You will decide."

Earlier, it was reported that Imran Khan had offered to dissolve the Assembly on the condition of the withdrawal of the no-confidence motion. Khan had said that he was given three options ahead of the no-trust vote by the "establishment" -- resignation, holding early elections or facing the no-confidence motion.

The military establishment however had denied the claim and said that it did not bring the Opposition's options, and rather it was the federal Government that telephoned the top brass while asking for a meeting to discuss the ongoing political scenario, The News International reported. The Chief of Pakistan Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Directive General (DG) of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had met Pakistan PM on Wednesday at the request of the ruling government, according to The News International citing sources.

Imran Khan has seemingly lost support both in the Lower House of the legislature and the backing of the all-powerful Pakistan Army.Imran Khan received a massive blow when the PTI "lost the majority" in the National Assembly after losing its key ally in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P). The MQM on Wednesday announced that it had struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote in the 342-member National Assembly. (ANI)

