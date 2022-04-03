Was asked to do 'unconstitutional things': Sacked Punjab Governor blasts PTI leadership

Former Pakistan's Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday lambasted Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership after he was sacked from office and said he was asked to do "unconstitutional things". While addressing a press conference shortly after being sacked from office, Sarwar said if there is an international conspiracy against the incumbent government then it was electing Usman Buzdar as the chief minister.

Sarwar said that despite having several prominent candidates, including Pakistani Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Khan decided to pick Usman Buzdar as the chief minister -- as only he could move Punjab towards the goal of "Naya Pakistan", Geo News reported. Sarwar said he was asked to do "unconstitutional things". Sarwar explained that once Buzdar had resigned from his post, despite it not being approved and notified, the Prime Minister and PTI leadership asked him to call a session of the Punjab Assembly to elect the new CM.

"I asked them to not make me do illegal things [...] I told them that they can have me resign, but I will not do unconstitutional acts," the former governor said. The decision to remove Sarwar was taken at Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's request, Geo News reported citing sources.

According to a Pakistani newspaper, sources within the federal government said that Sarwar has been removed from his post on PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's request, for allegedly campaigning for Hamza Shahbaz in the election of the chief minister. Elahi is contesting against the Opposition's candidate, Hamza, for the coveted slot of the chief minister, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry announced that Omar Sarfraz Cheema has been appointed as the new governor of the Punjab province. (ANI)

