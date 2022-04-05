Left Menu

Moscow will respond to Italy's expulsion of 30 Russian diplomats: Foreign Ministry

Russia will respond to the expulsion of 30 diplomats from Italy, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 05-04-2022 16:02 IST
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  Country: Russia
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], April 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia will respond to the expulsion of 30 diplomats from Italy, said Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Italian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian Ambassador in Rome Sergey Razov to announce the expulsion of 30 Russian diplomats, declaring them personae non-gratae.

"Russia will respond accordingly," Zakharova said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

