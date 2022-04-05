Moscow will respond to Italy's expulsion of 30 Russian diplomats: Foreign Ministry

Moscow [Russia], April 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia will respond to the expulsion of 30 diplomats from Italy, said Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Italian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian Ambassador in Rome Sergey Razov to announce the expulsion of 30 Russian diplomats, declaring them personae non-gratae.

"Russia will respond accordingly," Zakharova said. (ANI/Sputnik)

