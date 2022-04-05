Left Menu

Pakistan EC reserves verdict on disqualification of former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani over video scandal of son

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its order on the disqualification of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani in connection with a video scandal of his son, local media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-04-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 16:03 IST
Pakistan EC reserves verdict on disqualification of former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani over video scandal of son
Former Pakistan PM Yousaf Raza Gilani. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its order on the disqualification of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani in connection with a video scandal of his son, local media reported. The development comes after a four-member ECP bench heard the disqualification case against Gillani over the video scandal of his son, reported ARY News.

Notably, earlier in last year's March 3 Senate election, Gilani, the joint opposition candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had defeated the then Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Islamabad's general seat. However, a night before the Senate elections, a video of Gilani's son went viral where he was allegedly seen buying votes in favour of his father, according to the media outlet.

Following this, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader moved the ECP against Gilani and his son Ali Haider Gillani. During today's proceedings, the PTI lawyer Maleka Bukhari said, "Ali Haider Gillani accepted about giving teaching to lawmakers how to waste votes", according to ARY News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022