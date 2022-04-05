Left Menu

India to aid construction of wastewater treatment plant in Nepal's Solukhumbu

The Indian embassy in Kathmandu has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Government of Nepal and Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality, Soulukhumbu for the construction of Khumjung Khunde wastewater management project.

The Indian embassy in Kathmandu has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Government of Nepal and Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality, Soulukhumbu for the construction of Khumjung Khunde wastewater management project. As per a release issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the community development project shall be built under India-Nepal Development Cooperation with the financial assistance of the Government of India at a total estimated cost of Nepali rupees 41.13 million.

"The construction of this project will improve the health and quality of life of the people living in Khumjung village, Solukbumbu providing them with safe water and improved sanitation, which are essential for improving the public health," read the release. Since 2003, India has taken up over 523 High Impact Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 467 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all seven provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level. Amongst these, 78 projects have been undertaken in Province-1 Nepal including two projects in Solukhumbu District.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of this project reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in the upliftment of its people, therelease added. (ANI)

