UN expresses concern over economic situation of Afghan people

Expressing concern over the abject economic situation of the Afghan people post-Taliban came to power, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) said that millions of people in the country are facing economic challenges. "Humanitarian operations, although very important, are not sufficient and we need to focus on people's livelihoods, and the reason why we need to focus on people's livelihoods is, simply, we have millions of people today who are on the verge of economic collapse in addition to the millions of who are already suffering from the humanitarian situation and challenges. We would like to say clearly that if you want to reduce the humanitarian load in Afghanistan, we have to work on livelihoods," said Abdallah Al Dardari, UNDP resident representative in Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

Dardari said he does not consider humanitarian aid to Afghanistan sufficient and emphasizes that without economic development, Afghanistan will not be stable. He further said that he does not consider humanitarian aid to Afghanistan sufficient and emphasizes that without economic development, Afghanistan will not be stable.

The head of the UNDP in Afghanistan said that the organization is working to meet the living needs of the people, reported Tolo News. Meanwhile, the World Food Program (WFP) on Twitter announced the continuation of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

WFP continues to help people in need across Afghanistan, helping 900,000 people in Badakhshan in the past three months alone, reported Tolo News. According to UN figures, 23 million people in Afghanistan are currently starving and 95 per cent of Afghans do not have enough food to eat three times in 24 hours. (ANI)

