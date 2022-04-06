Left Menu

Afghanistan: Explosion reported at mosque in Kabul, at least six injured

At least six people were injured in an explosion that occurred at the Pul-e-Khishti Mosque in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday, local media reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 06-04-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 16:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A blast happened at Pul-e-Khishti Mosque in Kabul this afternoon, TOLOnews reported citing the Kabul security department as saying.

The explosion was due to a hand grenade thrown at worshippers at the mosque in which six people were wounded based on initial reports, the security department added. So far none has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

