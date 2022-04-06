Pakistan: Imran Khan's step-son says family has no links with 'deals' done by Farah Khan

Imran Khan's step-son Musa Maneka on Tuesday said that his family has nothing to do with the 'deals' done by Farah Khan, who is believed to be a close friend of the caretaker Prime Minister's wife Bushra Bibi and who left Pakistan for Dubai on Sunday amid corruption allegations. Maneka is the younger son of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi from her previous marriage.

"Farah Khan has gone to Dubai to seek residence there. Our family has no link with the alleged deals done by Farah Khan," said Maneka, adding, "she (Farah Khan) did wrong to Prime Minister Imran Khan and my mother (Bushra Bibi)," Geo News reported. Farah Khan, whose real name is reported to be Farah Shahzadi, reached Dubai on April 3. She used an international airline with the number EK623 to reach Dubai and used a Pakistani passport to travel to the country, the report said citing officials, privy to the knowledge.

Farah Khan had become controversial as estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan and the Opposition had put forward corruption allegations against the friend of the Prime Minister's wife. Pakistan Prime Minister's aide and former federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday lost his cool and heckled a journalist who asked about corruption allegations against Farah Khan.

The showdown took place at a press conference outside the Supreme Court today, following which media persons boycotted the meeting that was attended by ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members Asad Umar, Shahbaz Gill and Ali Muhammad Khan, and demanded an apology from Chaudhry. Earlier a photograph of Farah Khan seen on a flight with a handbag that is claimed to costs USD 90,000, had gone viral on social media. According to reports in local Pakistan media, PMLN leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail alleged that the handbag was worth USD 90,000 (Rs16.5 million).

On Tuesday Ismail had while addressing a press conference alongside former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi alleged that Farah Khan had "taken money" for getting civil servants transferred and posted according to their choices "Farah Gujjar, while using a Punjab government's plane, had a bag that was worth USD 90,000," claimed Ismail reported Geo TV. Ismail also alleged that Farah Khan was a frontwoman of Usman Buzdar, the former chief minister of Punjab.

Farah Khan reached Dubai the same day when Imran Khan dissolved the National Assembly and the no-trust motion brought by the opposition was dismissed by the speaker. (ANI)

