President Kovind extends invitation to Netherlands parliamentary delegation to visit India

Saying that parliamentary exchanges between the two countries would help in promoting mutual understanding and exchange of ideas, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday extended an invitation to the Netherlands to send a parliamentary delegation to India. The remarks came during President Kovind's interaction with the President of the Netherlands Senate Jan Anthonie Bruijn and the President of the House of Representatives Vera Bergkamp.

President Kovind is on a three-day visit to the Netherlands. There is a need for more regular exchanges between our two Parliaments, the President said, adding that, India would be happy to receive a visit by a parliamentary delegation from the Netherlands and a similar goodwill delegation could visit the Netherlands at a mutually convenient time.

"Both our countries are vibrant parliamentary democracies with rich parliamentary cultures and traditions. India is the world's largest democracy with a strong tradition of debate and discussion. The Netherlands is a natural democracy and is a strong voice in Europe," a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said. The Dutch side appreciated the growing importance of India on the global stage and also sought a larger global role for India.

Dutch House of Representatives said that the Netherlands has made India the focus country for the next three years and there is a growing interest in India in the Netherlands. Later, President Kovind was hosted by Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte for lunch.

"During the one-to-one meeting with Prime Minister Rutte, the President congratulated him on his remarkable leadership and continuing fourth term in office. He said that it demonstrates the faith of the people of the Netherlands in his leadership. He noted that in the past 11 years, the Indo-Dutch bilateral relationship has gone from strength to strength," the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said. President Kovind also called for a 'new-age partnership' with the Netherlands to combine the resources, expertise and knowledge of the two countries with the skill to address contemporary challenges, add strategic direction to the cooperation, and maximize benefits for both countries.

Earlier on Tuesday, the King of the Netherlands hosted dinner in Royal Palace Amsterdam in honour of President Kovind who is on a state visit to the Netherlands from April 4 to April 7. (ANI)

