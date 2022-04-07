Left Menu

G7 leaders agree on ban of new investments in key sectors of Russian

The G7 Leaders have agreed on a ban of all new investments in key sectors of the Russian economy, including in energy, according to a statement published on Thursday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 20:43 IST
G7 leaders agree on ban of new investments in key sectors of Russian
The G7 Leaders have agreed on a ban of all new investments in key sectors of the Russian economy, including in energy, according to a statement published on Thursday. "First, we consider new investment in the economy of the Russian Federation incompatible with our security interests and our objective to end this war. We are therefore banning new investment in key sectors of the Russian economy, including the energy sector," the statement read.

The G7 leaders also agreed to continue disconnecting Russian banks "from the global financial system." "Seventh, we will expedite our plans to reduce reliance on Russia for our energy, which include phasing out and banning Russian coal imports. We will also accelerate our work to reduce our dependency on Russian oil," the statement read. (ANI/Sputnik)

