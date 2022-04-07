Left Menu

Pakistan Supreme Court sets aside rejection of no-trust vote against Imran Khan government, restores National Assembly

In a setback for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country's Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the rejection of the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the National Assembly.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:40 IST
In a setback for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country's Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the rejection of the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the National Assembly. The court also set aside subsequent steps including the dissolution of the National Assembly and fixed 10 am on April 9 as the date for the no-confidence vote, local media reported.

According to Pakistan's Samaa News, a bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the Deputy Speaker's ruling on the no-confidence vote unconstitutional in a unanimous judgment. The court set aside the ruling and the steps taken after it including the dissolution of the National Assembly, the report said.

According to Geo News, Pakistan Supreme Court said the Prime Minister was bound by Constitution and "therefore, he could not advise the president to dissolve assemblies". (ANI)

