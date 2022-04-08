Left Menu

China eyeing to make inroads into Bangladesh's infrastructure sector

With an ambition to make inroads into Bangladesh's infrastructure sector, China has proposed to assist Dhaka in the highway transportation network, including dispatching Chinese technical experts to undertake the onsite feasibility study.

China eyeing to make inroads into Bangladesh's infrastructure sector
  Bangladesh

With an ambition to make inroads into Bangladesh's infrastructure sector, China has proposed to assist Dhaka in the highway transportation network, including dispatching Chinese technical experts to undertake the onsite feasibility study. The highway network plan was based on a research-based report prepared by a Chinese company in Beijing. The plan was also made as an effort to increase its engagement in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The Chinese government would provide grant assistance of RMB 7.26 million (USD 1.13 million) for this project from the grant assistance fund stipulated in the Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement signed by the two sides in 2016, reported Bangladesh Live News. Even when China is showing its keenness in regards to the infrastructure development plans in Bangladesh, Dhaka has not made any official comment yet on the same. (ANI)

