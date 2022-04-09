Left Menu

US State Dept 'bluntly' refutes Imran Khan's claim of 'foreign conspiracy'

Refuting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's claim of a 'conspiracy' by the US to topple the government in Islamabad, US State Department, for the fourth time, said there is absolutely no truth to these allegations.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 13:32 IST
US State Dept 'bluntly' refutes Imran Khan's claim of 'foreign conspiracy'
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Refuting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's claim of a 'conspiracy' by the US to topple the government in Islamabad, US State Department, for the fourth time, said there is absolutely no truth to these allegations. Deputy State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter, in a press conference on Friday, rejected Imran's accusations and stated, "Let me just say very bluntly there is absolutely no truth to these allegations."

Earlier, Imran Khan had accused the US of interfering in Pakistan's politics and plotting to oust his regime through a no-trust motion in the National Assembly. Jalina noted that Washington continues to follow the developments in Pakistan and it supports the constitutional process and rule of law in the country.

"Of course, we continue to follow these developments, and we respect and support Pakistan's constitutional process and rule of law. But again, these allegations are not true," she concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States
4
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022