Cheema likely to resign as Pakistan's Punjab Governor a week after taking oath of office

A week after taking the oath of his office, Pakistan's Punjab Governor, Omar Sarfraz Cheema is likely to resign in the aftermath of the ouster of Imran Khan from the Prime Minister's seat following a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.

ANI | Punjab | Updated: 10-04-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 17:23 IST
Pakistan's Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema (Twitter: Cheema). Image Credit: ANI
A week after taking the oath of office, Pakistan's Punjab Governor, Omar Sarfraz Cheema is likely to resign in the aftermath of the ouster of Imran Khan from the Prime Minister's seat following a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly. Once a new Prime Minister takes the oath of his position, the Punjab Governor will resign from his post, reported ARY News citing sources. In contradiction with the statement of the source privy to the matter, a spokesman for Governor Punjab has denied the reports of his resignation.

According to the spokesperson, the Governor has left for Islamabad to attend a meeting of the PTI core committee and a final decision would be taken after consultation with party leadership. Notably, Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema took the oath of his office on April 3 following the removal of Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar from the slot.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti administered the oath to him during a simple but dignified ceremony at the Governor's House in Lahore. The ceremony was attended by former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, IG Punjab, chief secretary, Raja Yasir, Humayun Saeed and others, reported the news channel. Former Pakistan's Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar lambasted Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership after he was sacked from office and said he was asked to do "unconstitutional things". (ANI)

