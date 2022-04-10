Left Menu

Pakistan reports 96 COVID cases in last 24 hours

Pakistan reports 96 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total to 1,526,568, reported local media on Sunday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-04-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 21:18 IST

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan reports 96 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total to 1,526,568, reported local media on Sunday. The number of cases is down from 238 a day earlier. No additional deaths have been recorded.

The total number of cases has risen to 1,526,568 and the death toll remains at 30,361. The country's positivity rate stands at 0.37 per cent. Covid cases reported in Punjab are 40. Sindh reported 29 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 19 cases and Islamabad 7 cases, as per Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

