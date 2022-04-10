Russia increases spending fund to ensure economic stability

Moscow [Russia], April 10 (ANI/Xinhua): The Russian government said Sunday that it has raised its reserve fund by 273.4 billion rubles (3.4 billion US dollars) to ensure economic stability in the face of external sanctions.

The largest source of the increase, or 271.6 billion rubles, was additional oil and gas revenues received in the first quarter of 2022, the government said in a statement.

Russia's reserve fund was created to finance unforeseen expenses and significant measures not covered by the federal budget. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)