Left Menu

Democratic Pakistan critical to our interests: US after Shehbaz Sharif takes over as Pak PM

After Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan, the United States said that they support the upholding of constitutional democratic principles and a democratic Pakistan is critical to US interests.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 23:52 IST
Democratic Pakistan critical to our interests: US after Shehbaz Sharif takes over as Pak PM
White House Press Secretary addressing a press briefing.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

After Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan, the United States said that they support the upholding of constitutional democratic principles and a democratic Pakistan is critical to US interests. "We support the peaceful upholding of constitutional democratic principles. We don't support one political party over another. We certainly support the principles of rule of law and equal justice under the law," the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing.

Psaki said that the US values its cooperation with Pakistan, and always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan is critical to its interests "We value our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan, and always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan is critical to US interests that remain unchanged regardless of who leadership is in terms of future policymaking to predict at this point in time, obviously we stay in close touch with them at a range of levels," she added.

Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday evening hours after being elected by the National Assembly of the country. Prime Minister-elect Shehbaz Sharif was administered the oath by the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani after President Arif Alvi fell ill.

Shehbaz Sharif, President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former leader of the Opposition, was elected the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan by the National Assembly of the country earlier today. "Mian Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif has secured 174 votes," announced PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, who was chairing the session after the resignation of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri ahead of the vote.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khans, who sought to link the opposition's move to oust him through a no-trust vote with "foreign conspiracy" and named the United States in some of his speeches, was voted out of power by the Pakistani Parliament. However, the United States rejected his allegations. Imran Khan also gave calls for people to take to the streets while the joint opposition remained steadfast in its objective of defeating him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global
4
Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022