Child injured in California mall shooting

ANI | California | Updated: 13-04-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 13:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
California [US], April 13 (ANI/Sputnik): A man opened gunfire inside a shopping mall in the town of Victorville in the US State of California, injuring a 9-year-old girl, local broadcaster KTLA reported on Wednesday, citing sheriff's office.

The shooting occurred Tuesday evening around 7 p.m. local time (Wednesday, 02:00 GMT). According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the girl was hospitalized in a stable condition.

The mall has been closed after the incident and people evacuated as police searched the building and adjacent territory. The location of the shooter has not yet been identified, but the law enforcers claimed the shooting to be "an isolated incident and not an active shooter situation." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

