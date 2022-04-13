57 per cent of Pakistanis happy with Imran Khan's exit

A survey in Pakistan found that 57 per cent of respondents were happy over the exit of Imran Khan as Prime Minister of the country. The new Gallup Survey was conducted through telephonic and random digital dialing, from 1,000 households from April 10-11, reported The News International.

A polarising trend of opinion has emerged as a result of the survey with 57 per cent of respondents expressing happiness over the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government's departure. Of these, 71 per cent were happy with the change of government. They said that Imran Khan's government caused record inflation and increased poverty.

The economy of Pakistan was in tatters as people had to burn purses to purchase daily food items. The country witnessed a shortage of flour, rocketing tomatoes prices, and sugar prices. Not only that, the rate of poverty was at its zenith under the Imran Khan regime. Pakistan's financial condition was in a precarious situation under the inefficient leadership of its Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As reported on February 28, the country's former finance minister and well-known economist Dr Hafeez A Pasha disclosed that the current account deficit was heading towards a historic record by touching the USD 20 billion mark or 6 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the current fiscal year. As many as 10 per cent of this group hold the PTI government responsible for failure to provide relief to the poor, three per cent declared Imran Khan as not a good leader, two per cent thought the previous government was better, and another two per cent thought he failed to deliver on his promises, reported The News International.

One per cent of those thought he was not fit for the job and suggested him to quit politics. Another one per cent expressed happiness over his exit from the government for the gross mismanagement of the economy that led to an increase in fuel prices. Meanwhile, another group of 43 per cent respondents have shown displeasure with Imran Khan's departure.

Among the latter group, 25 per cent were upset over removing Imran despite his personal integrity, 18 per cent declared him as the best leader, another 15 per cent say they like Imran Khan, while 13 per cent were dismayed over not letting the PTI government complete its full constitutional term and 10 per cent of these thought that he did a good job for the country, reported The News International. Four per cent said they were sad because they felt Imran Khan was a sincere leader, four were are grossly unhappy over the return of corrupt leadership into power, three per cent expressed satisfaction with the former PM for initiating welfare programmes for the poor and two per cent were upset over an 'external power' conspiring to remove a popularly-elected leader.

The Pakistani parliament ousted Imran Khan in a vote of no confidence in the early hours of Sunday, April 10. As many as 174 lawmakers in the 342-strong lower house of parliament voted in favour of the no-confidence motion launched by opposition parties. (ANI)

