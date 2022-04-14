Left Menu

Pakistan reports 123 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Pakistan reported 123 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-04-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 11:52 IST
Pakistan reports 123 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan reported 123 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday. With the addition of new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,526,952 in the country, including 9,446 active cases.

A total of 24,792 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, in which a case positivity rate of 0.49 per cent was observed. Meanwhile, of the total positive cases, as many as 259 patients continue to remain under critical care.

While 1,487,144 people in Pakistan have recovered from coronavirus so far, as many as 30,362 people in the country have succumbed to the virus to date. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022