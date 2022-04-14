Left Menu

Erdogan plans to hold phone conversations with Putin, Zelenskyy in coming days

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming days to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

14-04-2022
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
Ankara [Turkey], April 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming days to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"Our president will continue talks with the leaders in the coming days, we, in turn, keep constant telephone contact with our Russian and Ukrainian colleagues. I had talks with the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Moscow. Constant contacts are also maintained with the Russian side," Cavusoglu said in an interview with the NTV broadcaster. (ANI/Sputnik)

