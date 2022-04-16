Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine war: Darnytsky district in Kyiv hit by Russian shelling

Russia has targeted Kyiv's Darnytsky as explosions were reported in the district on Thursday, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 16-04-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 14:40 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Darnytsky district in Kyiv hit by Russian shelling
Representative image (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia has targeted Kyiv's Darnytsky as explosions were reported in the district on Thursday, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. "Darnytsky district in Kyiv hit by Russian shelling. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, explosions were reported in Darnytsky district in the morning of April 16. There is no information on casualties yet," The Kyiv Independent tweeted.

Earlier, Russia will increase missile strikes on sites in Kyiv in response to any terror attacks or sabotage acts on its soil, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday, as reported by Russian media. On February 24, Russia declared a war on Ukraine, invading the country, much to the shock of the West. Russia even warned the US of "unpredictable consequences" if they continued to supply military weapons to Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022