Left Menu

6 dead, 29 missing after boat capsized off Libyan coast: IOM

Six bodies have been found and 29 others remained missing after a wooden boat carrying 35 illegal migrants capsized off the country's western coast, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Saturday.

ANI | Tripoli | Updated: 16-04-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 22:55 IST
6 dead, 29 missing after boat capsized off Libyan coast: IOM
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Libya

Tripoli [Libya], April 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Six bodies have been found and 29 others remained missing after a wooden boat carrying 35 illegal migrants capsized off the country's western coast, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Saturday. IOM said the missing migrants were "presumed dead" in the Saturday incident that took place off the Libyan city of Sabratha, adding that a total of 53 migrants have been reported dead or missing over the past week.

"Human lives are the cost of inaction. Dedicated search and rescue capacity and a safe disembarkation mechanism are urgently needed to prevent further deaths and suffering," IOM said. Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores.

A total of 3,968 illegal migrants were rescued and returned to Libya so far this year, including 375 women and 169 minors, according to IOM. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global
4
Axiom private astronauts to return home next week: Watch departure live

Axiom private astronauts to return home next week: Watch departure live

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022