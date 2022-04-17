Russia claims full control of urban area of Mariupol

Moscow [Russia], April 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The entire urban area of Mariupol city in eastern Ukraine has been fully cleared of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and foreign mercenaries, the Russian military said Saturday. The remnants of the resistant forces have been blocked inside the Azovstal iron and steel works plants, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing. He said 1,464 Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered during the fighting in the city.

As a key port city on the Azov Sea, Mariupol is witnessing one of the worst violence in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Friday that its forces were still fighting against Russians in Mariupol after almost seven weeks since the city was besieged.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the elimination of Ukrainian troops in Mariupol would put an end to any negotiations with Russia. (ANI/Xinhua)

