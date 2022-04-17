Hamid Karzai condemns civilian killings in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan, calls it 'crime against humanity'

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has condemned the report of civilian casualties in Pakistan's airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan and called it a "crime against humanity". "Karzai condemned Pakistani forces' attacks in Kunar & Khost in which dozens of civilians--including women & children--were killed & wounded. He called them a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty, a violation of intl norms & a crime against humanity," TOLOnews reported.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have summoned Pakistan's ambassador to convey concerns to the Pakistan government over the recent airstrikes. The local officials on Saturday of the Khost and Kunar provinces confirmed that the Pakistani aircraft launched the airstrikes on different parts of the provinces, killing five children and a woman.

Officials of the Khost province said that the Pakistani aircraft bombed the Pesa Mila, and Mir Safar areas of the province on Friday night, according to Khaama Press.While, the local residents of the province said that the airstrikes were conducted in the Spera district of Khost province, killing 33 members of two families. Moreover, the local residents of Shaltan district of Kunar province said that five children and a woman were killed in the airstrike conducted by Pakistan.

Upon this, Pakistan government nor the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has commented on the bombing but the Pakistani media said that the bombings have targeted the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Pashtun Islamist militant groups in those provinces, as per reported by Khaama Press. (ANI)

