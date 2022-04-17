Two teenagers dead, 9 wounded in Pennsylvania shooting

Pennsylvania [US], April 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Two teenagers died and nine other people were injured as a result of a shooting incident in Pittsburgh in the US state of Pennsylvania, the police said on Sunday. According to the results of the initial investigation, the incident took place at an Airbnb property, which was rented out to hold a party with as many as 200 people attending, many of them minors. Up to 50 shots were fired inside the premises and several more gunshots were made outside.

"Two male victims, both juveniles, were pronounced deceased in the hospital. There are at least 11 gunshot victims at the time of writing, including the deceased," the police said in a statement. When police units arrived at the scene, they heard additional gunshots in the vicinity and saw people leaving the area on foot and by vehicle.

The police are investigating other details of the shooting. (ANI/Sputnik)

