Taiwan reports 1,303 new COVID-19 cases

Taipei [Taiwan], April 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Taiwan on Saturday reported 1,303 new COVID-19 cases, comprising 1,210 locally transmitted cases and 93 imported cases, the island's disease monitoring agency said on Sunday.

As of Saturday, the region has reported a total of 8,948 local infections this year, the agency noted. It has called on the public to take a third COVID-19 vaccine dose as soon as possible.

To date, Taiwan has reported 34,507 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 24,758 were local infections. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)