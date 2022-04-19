Pak cabinet swearing in delayed after President Alvi refuses to administer oath

The oath-taking ceremony of the new Pakistan federal cabinet has been postponed after President Arif Alvi refused to administer the oath to them. The federal cabinet was scheduled to take oath on Tuesday.

Now, according to the sources familiar with the development, the new cabinet is likely to take oath now on Tuesday or Wednesday, reported ARY News. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has 14 ministers and PPP 11 members in the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, the PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that the cabinet has been decided and the announcement will be made on Tuesday. "It was a lengthy process of consultations over the cabinet among the allied parties, which has been finalized and soon to be announced," PML-N leader added. Earlier this month, Alvi took ill just hours before the swearing-in of the country's 23rd Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The President complained of "discomfort" and went on leave on Monday without any further explanation.

According to Alvi's official Twitter account, the Pakistan President complained of discomfort and has been examined by a doctor. "President Dr Arif Alvi has complained of discomfort. The physician has examined him thoroughly and has advised him to rest for a few days," the tweet post read, ARY News reported. (ANI)

