Left Menu

Russia to expel 15 Dutch diplomats

Russia has decided to expel 15 dutch diplomats from the country, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 19-04-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 19:58 IST
Russia to expel 15 Dutch diplomats
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], April 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has decided to expel 15 dutch diplomats from the country, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry mentioned that the Dutch ambassador was summoned on Tuesday over The Hague's decision, made in late March, to expel 18 Russian diplomats from the Netherlands.

"The ambassador was handed a note from the ministry, in which, as a response to the unfriendly actions of The Hague, 14 employees of the Dutch embassy in Moscow and one employee of the consulate general of the Netherlands in St. Petersburg were declared personae non gratae. They were ordered to leave the territory of the Russian Federation within two weeks," the ministry said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022