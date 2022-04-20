Left Menu

9 children killed, 20 injured in fire in Pakistan's Dadu

A blazing fire at Mohammad Daryani Chandio village of Dadu district killed 9 children on Monday evening, injured about 20 villagers, and burned down almost 50 houses.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-04-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 13:18 IST
Representative image (file photo0. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A blazing fire at Mohammad Daryani Chandio village of Dadu district killed 9 children on Monday evening, injured about 20 villagers, and burned down almost 50 houses. The fire spread from the kitchen of a thatched house to the rest of the houses carried by strong winds, setting ablaze, almost the entire village, reported Dawn newspaper.

Some of the injured villagers were transferred to government hospitals while others were admitted to private ones in the district of Mahar and Larkana. Apparently, they are in a critical condition. Senior Superintendent of Police, Irfan Ali Samoo confirmed the death of nine children, post which their charred bodies were taken to the Mahar Taluka Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Over 150 cattle also perished in the fire. The villagers also suffered heavy losses of about 15,000 maunds of wheat, rice, and grains along with the loss of several other personal belongings.

The villagers said that although the district administration and the town committee were informed about the fire which started at about 9 p.m., the firemen reached the scene, the next day at about 8 in the morning. Also, no district official or any elected representative visited the village, they added, reported Dawn newspaper. Three more fire accidents had also been reported in the Dadu district on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

