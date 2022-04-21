US provides USD 800 million additional military assistance to Ukraine

The United States on Thursday authorized new military assistance worth USD 800 million for Ukraine. As per an official statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the assistance, valued at up to USD 800 million worth of arms and equipment from US Department of Defense inventories, builds on last week's USD 800 million package and is the eighth drawdown of arms, equipment, and supplies from Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

Condemning Russia's "premeditated, unprovoked, unjustified, and brutal war" on Ukraine, Blinken said that the US will continue to provide Ukraine with the arms to defend itself. "These efforts, combined with direct US humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine, support documenting evidence of Russia's war crimes against Ukraine's civilians, and continued efforts to ratchet up pressure on Putin's crumbling economy together will help weaken the Russian Government's position and further isolate them from the world until Russia ends its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine," he said.

Blinken also reiterated the US support of Ukraine's defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. "This is a tragic and catastrophic war of choice entirely of Russia's making, and the United States, its allies, and partners will stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in their just cause the defence of their country and their democracy. Together, we continue to support Ukraine's defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity and to strengthen Ukraine's position on the battlefield and at the negotiating table," he stated. Notably, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, which the West has termed an unprovoked war. As a result of this, the Western countries have also imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

