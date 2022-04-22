Left Menu

Human rights body airs concern over Afghan refugees' torture in Iran

As blatant human rights violation continues to take place in Iran against the Afghan refugees, Samira Hamidi, Amnesty International's campaigner, expressed concern over the recent torture and called it inhumane.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 22-04-2022 16:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

As blatant human rights violation continues to take place in Iran against the Afghan refugees, Samira Hamidi, Amnesty International's campaigner, expressed concern over the recent torture and called it inhumane. According to Khaama Press, Samira Hamidi, while speaking to Radio Free Afghanistan, said, "Iran's border guards force Afghan refugees by guns at borders and oust them from their country".

Reliable sources have confirmed torture and sexual harassment of Afghan refugees by border guards of Iran. The footages that show discriminatory, violent, and shocking act of Iranians towards Afghans in the country are a blatant act of violation of human rights." Said Hamidi. Adding further, she called on the international community to address the issue of Afghan refugees in Iran, suggesting Afghans have issues with extending visas and payment systems.

The Afghan refugees flew to Iran seeking shelters after the Taliban takeover last August. Many of them do not have the legal documents or visas which leads to their harassment, reported local media. Earlier, a viral video had been circulating on social media platforms that showed how Afghan refugees were being "harassed" in the neighbouring country Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran's embassy in Kabul in a press release said that the ongoing torture of Afghan refugees in Iran is a conspiracy to disturb bilateral relations with Afghanistan. Since the Taliban took over, Afghanistan has not only seen a mass exodus but also the illegal crossings of Afghans into neighbouring countries like Iran via Nimroz province and Turkey. It also led to the extradition of many and the killings of nearly 100 of them by the Iranian forces. (ANI)

