India, Germany discuss collaboration to scale up renewables to 500 GW by 2030

Officials from the various environment and energy-related ministries of India held discussions with Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary of the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development on Saturday on enhanced collaboration between the two countries on renewables and climate neutrality. The discussion revolved around India-Germany's collaboration to scale up power generation through renewable sources to 500 GW by 2030 and to reach 'Climate Neutrality' by 2070, the German official informed in a tweet.

Officials from India's Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and Ministry of Coal held meetings with the German official. Earlier on Thursday, Flasbarth met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and discussed Economic Cooperation and Development as well as bilateral ties and development cooperation.

Flasbarth arrived on a two-day visit to India on Friday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Germany in May. "Next meeting at this critical time will be very relevant. Among issues will be climate neutrality. PM Modi had announced 2070 as target year for climate neutrality in India," Jochen Flasbarth said earlier today.

Speaking at a media briefing, the senior German ministry official had said Germany is in talks with India for a broader green and sustainable development partnership. He said Germany is looking for an enhanced green and sustainable development partnership with India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)