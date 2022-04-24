Jaishankar shares Argentine FM's 'family connection' with India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a tweet on Sunday shared a 'family connection' that associates Argentina's Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero with India. The Argentine FM's grandfather Antonio Cafiero had signed a 'Jute for Wheat' agreement with India way back in 1951.

"Today, FM @SantiagoCafiero shared a family connection with India. His grandfather signed a 'Jute for Wheat' agreement with India in 1951. Counting on him to take this tradition further," EAM Jashankar said in a tweet. The Argentine Foreign Minister is in the national capital to attend the Raisina Dialogue scheduled from April 25-27 and earlier today met EAM Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

The two counterparts discussed a wide range of bilateral issues during the meeting including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, electronics, e-mobility, defence and atomic energy. "A productive meeting with FM @SantiagoCafiero of Argentina on his first visit to India. Discussed expanding our bilateral trade and cooperating in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, electronics,e-mobility, defence & atomic energy. Will work closely in G20 and multilateral forums," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Earlier today, Jaishankar also held bilateral meetings with Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and Secretary Foreign Affairs of Philippines Teddy Locsin Jr. Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau will also visit India from April 25-27, Poland Foreign Ministry announced in a statement. This will be the first visit of a Polish Foreign Minister to India in nine years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Raisina dialogue on April 25, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during the MEA weekly briefing on Thursday. The dialogue, which will be held over three days from April 25 to April 27, will witness the participation of European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen as the chief guest.

The Raisina Dialogue 2022, based on the theme "Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled", will be modelled along six thematic pillars --Rethinking Democracy: trade, technology and ideology; End of Multilateralism: a networked global order; Water Caucuses: turbulent tides in the Indo-Pacific; Communities Inc: first responders to health, development, and planet; Achieving Green Transitions: common imperative, diverging realities; Samson vs Goliath: the persistent and relentless technology wars. The Raisina Dialogue, which started in 2016, is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. The conference is organised by MEA in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

The conference will most likely be attended by former PM of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Canada PM Stephen Harper, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed and former Australia PM Anthony Abbott. (ANI)

