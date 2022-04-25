Left Menu

Russia's new S-500 air defense system put into mass production: Developer

Russia's newest anti-aircraft missile defense system S-500 (Prometheus) has already been put into mass production and promises to become the basis of the Russian aerospace defense system, Yan Novikov, the head of the Russian defense technology company Almaz-Antey, said on Monday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], April 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia's newest anti-aircraft missile defense system S-500 (Prometheus) has already been put into mass production and promises to become the basis of the Russian aerospace defense system, Yan Novikov, the head of the Russian defense technology company Almaz-Antey, said on Monday.

"Currently, mass production of the S-500 system has been launched based on the latest achievements in domestic science and technology. Combat capabilities of the system significantly surpass capabilities of previously created anti-aircraft missile systems and complexes. The S-500 is capable of becoming the basis of the Russian aerospace defense system. The troops will receive it within the time frame set by the state defense order," Novikov told Russian magazine National Defense.

The S-500 Prometheus is a next-generation surface-to-air missile system with a range of 600 kilometers (370 miles). It is a universal high-altitude interception complex with an increased anti-missile defense capability designed for intercepting and destroying intercontinental ballistic missiles, hypersonic cruise missiles and aircraft. (ANI/Sputnik)

