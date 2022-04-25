No invasion will be tolerated from neighbouring nations, warns Taliban's Defence Minister

Acting Defence Minister of the Taliban, Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid, in reaction to Pakistan's recent airstrikes, has warned that no 'invasion' will be tolerated from any neighbouring nation next time. Pakistan had recently conducted airstrikes in the Spera district of the southeastern Khost province in which 47 civilians were killed and more than 20 wounded, Khaama Press reported.

The Pakistani airstrikes prompted a series of protests across the country. Protestors and authorities in Afghanistan said these strikes were in violation of the country's sovereignty. People held anti-Pakistan banners and chanted slogans against the country.

Speaking at his late father and the founder of the Taliban Mullah Muhammad Omar Mujahid's anniversary, the Defence Minister said, they (Taliban) tolerated Pakistan's airstrikes for the sake of national interests but will not keep quiet next time. "Afghanistan is still facing big challenges both from the world and neighbouring countries, a clear example of the latter is the recent invasion of Pakistan in Khost and Kunar provinces. We are both responsible for protecting our country but also our people." Khaama Press reported, quoting the Taliban Minister.

"We tolerated the invasion this time for our national interest and next time we might not do so." He further added. Taliban led Defense Ministry called the attack tyrannical and warned that no country should provoke Afghanistan. (ANI)

