Left Menu

No invasion will be tolerated from neighbouring nations, warns Taliban's Defence Minister

Acting Defence Minister of the Taliban, Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid, in reaction to Pakistan's recent airstrikes, has warned that no 'invasion' will be tolerated from any neighbouring nation next time.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-04-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 17:34 IST
No invasion will be tolerated from neighbouring nations, warns Taliban's Defence Minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Acting Defence Minister of the Taliban, Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid, in reaction to Pakistan's recent airstrikes, has warned that no 'invasion' will be tolerated from any neighbouring nation next time. Pakistan had recently conducted airstrikes in the Spera district of the southeastern Khost province in which 47 civilians were killed and more than 20 wounded, Khaama Press reported.

The Pakistani airstrikes prompted a series of protests across the country. Protestors and authorities in Afghanistan said these strikes were in violation of the country's sovereignty. People held anti-Pakistan banners and chanted slogans against the country.

Speaking at his late father and the founder of the Taliban Mullah Muhammad Omar Mujahid's anniversary, the Defence Minister said, they (Taliban) tolerated Pakistan's airstrikes for the sake of national interests but will not keep quiet next time. "Afghanistan is still facing big challenges both from the world and neighbouring countries, a clear example of the latter is the recent invasion of Pakistan in Khost and Kunar provinces. We are both responsible for protecting our country but also our people." Khaama Press reported, quoting the Taliban Minister.

"We tolerated the invasion this time for our national interest and next time we might not do so." He further added. Taliban led Defense Ministry called the attack tyrannical and warned that no country should provoke Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022