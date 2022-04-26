Left Menu

Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation with his Netherlands counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with Netherlands Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra and held a discussion over bilateral cooperation, including water and agriculture.

26-04-2022
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Netherlands Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra (Photo Credit:Twitter/@DrSJaishankar) . Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with Netherlands Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra and held a discussion over bilateral cooperation, including water and agriculture. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that they discussed the challenges in the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict.

"Glad to meet FM @WBHoekstra of Netherlands. A good discussion on bilateral cooperation, including water and agriculture. Also spoke about the challenges in the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar tweeted. Earlier on Monday, Jaishankar held talks with Poland counterpart Zbigniew Rau where both sides shared their commitment to growing India-Poland partnership. The EAM also expressed gratitude to the Poland FM for facilitating the evacuation of Indians from conflict-ridden Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga'. (ANI)

