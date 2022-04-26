Left Menu

Russia to expel three swedish diplomats: Foreign Ministry

Russia has declared three Swedish diplomats personae non-gratae in response to the unfriendly actions of the Swedish authorities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 26-04-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 18:39 IST
Russia to expel three swedish diplomats: Foreign Ministry
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], April 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has declared three Swedish diplomats personae non-gratae in response to the unfriendly actions of the Swedish authorities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the Swedish Ambassador to Russia Malena Mard was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the "hostile actions" of the Swedish authorities against the three diplomatic employees of the Russian Embassy in Stockholm, who were "groundlessly" expelled from the country in early April.

"Malena Mard was notified that in response to this, the Russian side decided to declare 'persona non grata' three diplomats of the Swedish Embassy in Russia," the ministry said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022