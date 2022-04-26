Left Menu

Pakistan's abandoned Masih minority stages protest against youth's kidnapping

Pakistan's Masih minority community staged a demonstration outside police station Sukkur in Sindh province against the country's disregard for the community and the kidnapping of Aftab Masih, one of the community members, even when the court decision was in his favour over a dispute regarding monetary transactions. On Thursday last week, people belonging to the Masih community of Pakistan gathered outside Police Station to stage a protest and raise their voices over the complete abandonment of the Masih minority in the country.

Aftab Masih, who belongs to the minority community in Pakistan, was allegedly abducted by one Muhammad Shahid Omar and his friends from outside District and Sessions Court in Sukkur. People were protesting outside the Sukkur police station and blamed the police officials who refused to lodge a complaint regarding the abduction of the youth, Aftab Masih.

According to reports, Shahid Omar and Aftab Masih had some disputes regarding monetary transactions and the Court had given the decision in favour of Aftab Masih. After this Aftab was abducted. Some Masih leaders also attended the protest and said that the Masih Community is an abandoned community in Pakistan and blamed the Police officials for not cooperating with them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

