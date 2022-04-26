Kenya lifts ban on scrap metal trade

Nairobi [Kenya], April 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Kenya Tuesday lifted its ban on the trade of scrap metal that was put in place in January in order to curb vandalism of critical infrastructure. Betty Maina, cabinet secretary of Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development told journalists in Nairobi, Kenya's capital that buying and selling of scrap metal will resume beginning May 1.

"All persons dealing with scrap metal must apply for a license," Maina said. According to the ministry, all applicants for dealing in scrap metal will be vetted by a multi-agency team.

Maina noted that the government has developed rules to guide the trade in scrap metal to ensure that critical infrastructure including transformers, transmission lines, rail and road infrastructure are not vandalized. "All recipients of scrap metal must maintain records of supplies and suppliers after verification of identity," she added.

Maina revealed that any person who undertakes scrap metal trade without a licence commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to imprisonment and fines. (ANI/Xinhua)

