Left Menu

Kenya lifts ban on scrap metal trade

Kenya Tuesday lifted its ban on the trade of scrap metal that was put in place in January in order to curb vandalism of critical infrastructure.

ANI | Nairobi | Updated: 26-04-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 21:37 IST
Kenya lifts ban on scrap metal trade
Representative image (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Nairobi [Kenya], April 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Kenya Tuesday lifted its ban on the trade of scrap metal that was put in place in January in order to curb vandalism of critical infrastructure. Betty Maina, cabinet secretary of Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development told journalists in Nairobi, Kenya's capital that buying and selling of scrap metal will resume beginning May 1.

"All persons dealing with scrap metal must apply for a license," Maina said. According to the ministry, all applicants for dealing in scrap metal will be vetted by a multi-agency team.

Maina noted that the government has developed rules to guide the trade in scrap metal to ensure that critical infrastructure including transformers, transmission lines, rail and road infrastructure are not vandalized. "All recipients of scrap metal must maintain records of supplies and suppliers after verification of identity," she added.

Maina revealed that any person who undertakes scrap metal trade without a licence commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to imprisonment and fines. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022