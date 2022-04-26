Left Menu

Germany very close to become independent from Russian oil imports: Economy Minister

Germany has come very close to independence from Russian oil imports, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 26-04-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 21:38 IST
Germany very close to become independent from Russian oil imports: Economy Minister
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin [Germany], April 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany has come very close to independence from Russian oil imports, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday.

"The problem, which seemed very big for Germany a few weeks ago, has largely decreased, so Germany came very close to independence from Russian oil imports," Habeck said at a press conference, adding that until February 24, Germany imported 35% of oil from Russia, but within eight weeks these supplies were reduced to about 12%.

The minister added that Russian coal supplies to Germany have also been reduced significantly, and they will be "reduced to zero" after the introduction of the European embargo on Russian energy. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022