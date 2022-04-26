Left Menu

US Vice President Kamala Harris tests COVID-19 positive with no symptoms

US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and has isolated herself, as per a White House statement on Tuesday (Local Time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 22:49 IST
US Vice President Kamala Harris (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
According to the release, Vice President Harris will continue to discharge her duties from her residence and will return once she tests negative.

"Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President's residence. She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative," said the White House press release. (ANI)

