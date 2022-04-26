Pakistan: Karachi University to remain suspended tomorrow after deadly blast kills four

In the wake of a deadly attack inside the premises of Pakistan's Karachi University that left three Chinese nationals among 4 killed, the University has decided to remain suspended for Wednesday. On Tuesday, at around 2:30 pm a van carrying Chinese nationals to Karachi University's Confucius Institute blew up with an explosion leaving several passengers and their security staff dead and injured, reported ARY News.

The registrar at Karachi University said the academic activities and public dealings will remain suspended for a day. In-charge Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Raja Umar Khattab informed that the explosives used in the blast were not locally made. A schoolbag like a device was made and was attached with a bag of a suicide bomber woman, he added.

Karachi police chief Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon said that those injured in the blast have been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. He said the injured included a foreigner and a Rangers official. Following the blast, rescue and security agencies reached the location and cordoned off the areas, initiating rescue operations, the media outlet reported.

As per Geo TV, the deceased Chinese nationals have been identified as the director of the Confucius Institute Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sai, and their Pakistani driver Khalid. Two of the injured have been identified as Chinese national Wang Yuqing and a guard named Hamid. Meanwhile, three people are said to be in critical condition, as per sources.

Beijing has also stepped in to probe this bus attack. The Chinese forces were allowed to investigate this matter despite the fact that the previous Imran Khan government repeatedly stated that it won't allow foreign security set up on its land. (ANI)

