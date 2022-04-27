Left Menu

US offers USD 10mn for info on Russian intelligence officers

The US government is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of Russian military intelligence officers who have allegedly conducted malicious activities against the United States, the Department of State said in a press release on Tuesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2022 07:42 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 07:42 IST
US offers USD 10mn for info on Russian intelligence officers
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], April 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The US government is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of Russian military intelligence officers who have allegedly conducted malicious activities against the United States, the Department of State said in a press release on Tuesday. "The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice program, which is administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of any person who, while acting at the direction or under the control of a foreign government, participates in malicious cyber activities against US critical infrastructure in violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act," the release said.

The United States is specifically seeking information on six Russian nationals, who allegedly took part in a criminal conspiracy affecting US critical infrastructure, the release said. The six persons of interest are: Yuriy Sergeyevich Andrienko, Sergey Vladimirovich Detistov, Pavel Valeryevich Frolov, Anatoliy Sergeyevich Kovalev, Artem Valeryevich Ochichenko and Petr Nikolayevich Pliskin, the release added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022