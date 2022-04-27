Russian section of 1st China-Russia railway bridge completed

The construction of the Russian section of the first China-Russia railway bridge across the Amur River, known as the Heilongjiang River in China was completed on Wednesday, according to Chinese media. With a designed annual throughput of 21 million tons, the first China-Russia bridge connects Tongjiang City in the country's northeast province of Heilongjiang and the Russian town of Nizhneleninskoye, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Citing Russian media, Xinhua reported that Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev attended the completion ceremony on the same day. He said Russia and China are holding talks on the full opening of the bridge.

As per Xinhua, the main bridge spans around 2,200 meters, with 1,886 meters of that standing in China and 309 meters in Russia. Construction was started in 2014, and the main part of the Chinese section was finished in October 2018. The tracks were laid in August 2021, as per reports. (ANI)

