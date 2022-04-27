Left Menu

Russian section of 1st China-Russia railway bridge completed

The construction of the Russian section of the first China-Russia railway bridge across the Amur River, known as the Heilongjiang River in China was completed on Wednesday, according to Chinese media.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 27-04-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 21:24 IST
Russian section of 1st China-Russia railway bridge completed
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The construction of the Russian section of the first China-Russia railway bridge across the Amur River, known as the Heilongjiang River in China was completed on Wednesday, according to Chinese media. With a designed annual throughput of 21 million tons, the first China-Russia bridge connects Tongjiang City in the country's northeast province of Heilongjiang and the Russian town of Nizhneleninskoye, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Citing Russian media, Xinhua reported that Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev attended the completion ceremony on the same day. He said Russia and China are holding talks on the full opening of the bridge.

As per Xinhua, the main bridge spans around 2,200 meters, with 1,886 meters of that standing in China and 309 meters in Russia. Construction was started in 2014, and the main part of the Chinese section was finished in October 2018. The tracks were laid in August 2021, as per reports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022